SANTA ROSA — Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said Friday 21 homes and 28 out buildings were lost in the Kincade Fire burning near Geyserville since Wednesday night.
Essick said no lootings have been reported and 50 sheriff's deputies are patrolling the burn and evacuated areas.
Essick also urged county residents to stay home during PG&E's anticipated power shutoff and high wind event that is expected to occur Saturday and Sunday. Essick said roads must be kept clear for emergency responders.
Santa Rosa officials said PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff Saturday through Monday will likely affect more than 90,000 PG&E customers.
The National Weather Services issued a Red Flag Warning for North Bay mountains, valleys and coastlines between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.
Monday. The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, and strong winds at lower elevations are expected throughout Sunday.