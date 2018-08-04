Hope Fest helps Napa families prepare for back-to-school
With bounce houses, water slides, and an array of festival games, Hope Christian Center’s Hope Fest on Saturday looked like an end-of-summer bash. And it is. But it’s more than that.
“Our goal is to definitely offer hope to every family in the community,” said Pastor Osvaldo Mata. “We love God, we love people, and our desire is to spread hope any way that we can.”
One of those ways is by providing local families, many of them low-income and Spanish-speaking, with resources and supplies so that they can start off the upcoming school year right.
In its first year, Hope Fest gave out about 130 backpacks. Now, in its third year, Mata said he expected to give away 800 backpacks.
In addition to giving away backpacks, children who attend Hope Fest also get free hot dogs, drinks, toys and haircuts. There was even a bicycle raffle.
Kids aren’t the only ones benefiting, though. Parents do, too. Many community resource organizations had booths at the event dispersing information about immigration, citizenship, education, employment, childcare services and healthcare services. Medical and dental screenings were performed on-site, too.
“I think it’s going to keep growing,” Mata said. “It’s only going to get bigger.”
The church itself, which is about six years old, has also grown, leaving its former building on Jefferson Street about two years ago for a space at 721 Trancas St. alongside The Arbor Alliance Church.
Although the church has gained a member here and there from its Hope Fest events, Mata says that’s not why they do it.
These services and supplies can help bring stability to families who may be struggling, Mata said. Even if they just come to pick up a backpack and some free produce, that’s saving them at least $20 to $30, he said.
“There are a lot of people that wouldn’t have (these things) if we weren’t here,” Mata added.
Maya Gutierrez, 10, said she thinks the event is not only fun, but that it is good for the community.
“I think it’s good for the kids that don’t have a lot of money to pay for everything they need for school,” she said.
Maya’s mom, Adriana Arriaga, agreed.
“It’s a big help,” she said. “We love it.”
This was her family’s first time at the event, but she had heard good things about it, Arriaga said. So, when she saw the flyer on Facebook this year, she called up her friend and made plans to come.
“I’m glad I came,” she said. “We had a good experience – everybody’s been treating us so nice … (and) there’s a lot of things for families to do.”
“This is definitely not possible without our church members, and some volunteers aren’t even church members,” Mata said. “It’s basically a community effort.”
The whole church looks forward to Hope Fest all year, he said, calling it their “funnest” event of the year.
“When we do an event like this, it’s all hands on deck,” said church member Angel Gaitan. “We help out as best we can … Kids are our future, and we want them to be prepared for school and do well.”