Hope Lugo and Lydia Mondavi named Napa County women of the year by Rep. Mike Thompson

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced Hope Lugo and Lydia Mondavi as the 2020 and 2021 Women of the Year in Napa County.

Each year, Thompson honors women from the Fifth Congressional District who make exceptional contributions to our community.

This year, Thompson is honoring both his 2020 and 2021 women of the year, as last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson described Lugo as "a pillar of the Napa community."

“She got her start serving as a Head Start instructor supporting children in their education and was then appointed to the Napa County Council for Economy Opportunity Board of Directors," Thompson said. "Throughout her tenure she fought tirelessly for farmworkers and the underserved."

Thompson praised Mondavi for her community work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Lydia Mondavi truly embodies her family’s spirit of civic dedication and has made a name for herself as a businesswoman and philanthropist," Thompson said. "She’s used her skills to help connect the community to COVID-19 testing, particularly for local agricultural workers and vulnerable populations.”