It’s been more than eight months since first announced, but plans for the parent companies of the Queen of the Valley and St. Helena Hospital to form joint operating company are moving forward, said representatives for both hospital groups.
The proposed transaction is undergoing regulatory review by the California State Attorney General’s office, said Vanessa DeGier, a spokeswoman for the Queen and parent company St. Joseph Health.
“We do not have a date yet as to when the review will be complete and anticipate it will take another few months at least,” said DeGier. The Attorney General’s office has had the application since June.
“Both organizations remain committed to delivering exceptional care throughout the region while the application is being reviewed,” said a statement from Adventist Health, the parent company of St. Helena Hospital.
In April 2018, the idea to form a joint operating company was first announced to the public.
The two Napa Valley hospitals will be part of a joint operations agreement that will tie together regional facilities of St. Joseph Health and Adventist Health and their medical staffs in unprecedented ways.
The agreement will integrate clinical activities and services from the two health care groups through a new organization with a name yet to be announced.
“This is the right thing to do for the communities we serve,” said Jeff Eller, Adventist Health president of the Northern California region last April. St. Helena Hospital is operated by Adventist Health.
“By coming together, we will work to ensure a healthier future by providing patients access to a full continuum of high-quality services close to home,” said Kevin Klockenga, St. Joseph Health Northern California region president and CEO in April. The Queen is a member of St. Joseph Health.
Under this affiliation, the names of the Queen and St. Helena hospitals remain unchanged. Both entities will also retain existing employees, religious affiliations, licenses and capital assets.
In Northern California, St. Joseph Health has four hospitals in this agreement, including the Queen. This part of the partnership accounts for about 70 percent of revenues within the joint agreement.
The Adventist group has five hospitals as part of this agreement, including St. Helena Hospital, and accounts for about 30 percent of revenues within the joint agreement.
The new affiliation applies to a wide range of facilities, services and clinics. Those include Adventist Health St. Helena, Queen of the Valley Hospital, the St. Joseph Home Care Network, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Vallejo Center for Behavioral Health, St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital.
Adventist Health serves more than 75 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Its team of 33,300 includes more than 24,600 employees, 5,000 medical staff physicians and 3,700 volunteers.
Providence St. Joseph Health, the organization that includes St. Joseph Health, is a Catholic health system serving seven states. Providence St. Joseph Health includes 111,000 employees and caregivers.