Hestan Kitchen inside CIA at Copia was bustling Monday morning as some of the best young chefs, waiters and mixologists from across the U.S. prepared for the first-ever Young Chef, Young Waiter USA final competition.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

While World Young Chef, Young Waiter took place in its current format for the first time last year, the U.S. is joining the competition this fall, holding its national final in Napa.

According to Sean Valentine, the managing director of World Young Chef, Young Waiter, Napa was the perfect place to launch the U.S. event, because of the high reputation of its food and wine and the people who produce it.

“The 450 wineries you have in Napa — there's an amazing reason why you should come ... because your wine is off the charts,” Valentine said. “Secondly, California as a culinary destination is a perfect place for us to start in America.”

He added that Thomas Keller, chef and proprietor of The French Laundry in Yountville, was also a strong supporter of bringing the competition to the U.S. Keller helped connect Valentine with the CIA at Copia, where the event was held.

SAVOR, a premier San Francisco catering and event company and the culinary division of ASM Global, is also a major partner of the Young Chef, Young Waiter USA event.

The origins of Young Chef, Young Waiter

Young Chef, Young Waiter dates to 1979, when it began in England as a hospitality contest for waiters and chefs under the age of 26, with the goal of showcasing the professional and career opportunities available in the industry.

The British competition ran annually from 1979 to 2012, during which time many now-celebrity chefs including Theo Randall, Marcus Wareing and Raymond Blanc were crowned winners. After 2012, however, the competition was dormant until 2019, when it came under new ownership.

Robert Walton and Sean Valentine took over as the chairman and managing director, respectively, of Young Chef, Young Waiter to bring the competition back. Working in partnership with The Nth Degree Global, UKHospitality and the Restaurant Association of Britain, they relaunched the contest four years ago.

Scaling up

This time around, the competition would go global and be open to chefs and waiters under 28. Starting in 2019, the competition took place in Britain, as it had previously, while the new owners ramped up their plans.

In 2021, Valentine said he and his partners filed for a franchise license in London and began reaching out to other countries, asking them to participate in the contest as well. Each country would have its own final, and winners of all the national finals would compete in one world competition for the titles.

“We thought we could encourage people to support young people under 28 and promote hospitality as a career profession and a vocation around the world,” Valentine said. “Why don't we touch the lives of many people around the world rather than keeping it just the U.K.?”

The global competition launched last year, with eight countries competing in a world final. It was held in Monaco — where the finals will take place again this fall — last November with Prince Albert as the guest of honor.

The path to Monaco

The inaugural U.S. competition began over a month ago, when chefs, waiters and — new to the competition this year — mixologists from around the country were invited to apply online. After a series of screenings by a panel of judges, finalists for the three categories were chosen to compete in the final.

The national championship kicked off with a welcome dinner and banquet Sunday night, at which competitors and judges had a chance to meet one another and the event’s sponsors. Competitors included four chefs, four waiters and three mixologists.

At the opening banquet, the four waiters and chefs were paired for the following day’s lunch service, a main component of the competition.

On Monday morning, chefs prepared a three-course meal for lunch service guests and judges, including a starter, main and dessert course. They were given no menu parameters, except that they had just three hours to prepare all three courses from scratch.

Each chef's menu was served to one table of guests at the competition's lunch service held at noon, and all chefs' meals were tasted by the panel of judges. The judges selected their winner based on the three courses, as well as kitchen cleanliness and operation, menu inspiration, and various other factors.

The new mixology category is being piloted in three countries this year, including the U.S., said Valentine. During competition, mixologists were tasked with creating a cocktail menu of sorts, taking part in four challenges throughout the day.

First, the three finalists competed in a “mystery box” challenge, according to Mitchell Coriell, the winner of the mixology category. Their stations were set up with a wealth of cocktail ingredients — syrups, mixers, garnishes and vodka. One of the three judges for the category approached each of the entrants, telling them what kind of drink they were “in the mood for” at the moment, and mixologists had one hour to prepare a cocktail tailored to their customer.

Competitors then got to work on a lunch service cocktail, which was their chance to showcase a signature drink. Coriell’s concoction was a vodka cocktail infused with chamomile tea called “It’s Always Sunny in Malibu,” inspired by the two places he’s lived and worked in his professional life – Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

After lunch service, mixologists went through an interview round, where judges questioned them about various scenarios. Finally, contestants made a third drink centering on an ingredient chosen at random.

During the morning hours, waiters also went through a series of tests ahead of the lunch service, including interviews in which they were asked about their interest in the hospitality industry, how they would approach certain dining room situations during service, and how to pair a full meal with champagne. Then they set a table, opened and poured wine, and completed various other tasks in front of the judges.

A local winner heads to the international final

Regina Gutierrez, a waiter from The French Laundry, won the U.S. Young Waiter final on Monday night. She grew up in Mexico City, but came to the U.S. to attend CIA's East Coast school in Hyde Park, New York.

After transferring to CIA’s Greystone campus in St. Helena, where she graduated with a concentration in wine, Gutierrez went to work at The French Laundry, where she has worked for nearly six years and is currently the maître d'hôtel.

She said that Young Chef, Young Waiter is not only a competition, but a learning opportunity for young people in hospitality.

“Everything I've known since culinary school has been The French Laundry, so I think I've kind of toned down what service is like over here, but this competition taught me so much more,” Gutierrez said. “Like different styles of service (and) what other people in the industry are doing. When it comes to opening a bottle of wine, what's another way of doing so? Or perhaps even the champagne pairing; when I answered that question in the interview, one of the judges said, ‘I think what you chose is great, but you could also do this.’ So it's honestly just learning from them, too.”

Filling a void in the industry

Teaching and mentoring contestants is a major goal of the competition, according to Shaun Beard, the senior vice president at SAVOR. He said that in the U.S., there’s a strong path for young chefs to gain experience called ProStart, a two-year culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students.

However, he explained that there is less support for chefs who are out of high school or college and just starting out in the professional world. He sees Young Chef, Young Waiter USA as a way to bridge the gap between young people in the hospitality industry and career veterans.

Marcus Youn, the winning chef of the U.S. final, said he felt this mentorship from the judges throughout and following the competition.

“The chef judges all approached me saying that they would really coach me and the waiter,” Youn said. “So they're telling me they're just going to help me ‘tighten the screws’ in a way — help me to get my menu to be more well-rounded and understand how you talk to the waiter about flavors and pairings and stuff like that. So I'm getting a lot of help from the U.S. team.”

Each of the three categories had its own slate of judges who oversaw and decided on the respective winners. The chef judges were Adam Sobel, Roland Passot, Tracy Shepos Cenami and Adam Busby, and the waiter judges were Tony Marcell, Roger Huldi and Steven Lande. The mixology judges were Christian "Suzu" Suzuki-Orellana, Joshua Weed and Paul Robinson.

Heading to the international finals

The winners of the Napa event will now return to their respective restaurants, where they’ll prepare for the international competition in Monaco in November. There, finalists in each category will compete for a cash prize, in addition to bragging rights. Valentine explained that the competition has been compared to “X Factor” and the Olympics, since it's a way for young talent to get exposure while representing their country.

Gutierrez said in the meantime, she’s excited to get back to work, and prepare to represent The French Laundry and the U.S. at its first world competition.

“The most important thing that I really wanted to do was come back to The French Laundry and inspire a little bit of the restaurant as well,” Gutierrez said. “(And) bring that morale, you know, that this is more than a side job that you're working here; this is a profession.

"This is a career. This is a craft that you can master.”