Two cars collided head-on early Sunday morning when one motorist was driving southbound in the northbound lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Highway 29 south of South Kelly Road. The drivers of both vehicles sustained injuries.
The CHP arrested Kayla Nicole Kim Clark, 36, from Vallejo for possible charges of felony drunk driving causing injury and driving with a suspended license.
Clark was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
The other motorist, whose identity was not available, was transported to Kaiser-Vallejo for treatment, the CHP said.