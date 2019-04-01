A hot air balloon carrying 20 people clipped a power line south of Yountville Monday morning, injuring three passengers, the Napa County Fire Department reported.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in a vineyard south of Ragatz Lane where the balloon was trying to land, said Battalion Chief Jason Martin.
The balloon was able to land without further incident, but three of the passengers sustained electrical burns, Martin said.
One passenger was flown by air ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with moderate to major injuries, while two were taken by ground ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa with minor injuries, Martin said.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office said the Federal Aviation Administration would be notified to conduct an investigation.
Martin said he did not have the identity of the balloon company.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said a crew was dispatched to repair a broken pole, downed power lines and other broken equipment. The incident knocked out power to 13 agricultural pumps, said company spokesperson Deanna Contreras.