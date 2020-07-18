Hot air balloons return to the skies above Napa Valley

“Seems like folks in the Bay Area still want to get out and do something fun outdoors while also supporting the local economy,” he said. “They start with the balloon ride in the morning and since that’s over so early, it leaves a lot of time for them to make a full day trip of it before heading home.”

Ballooning is a permitted outdoor activity, but guests still face the new set of COVID safety precautions the company has implemented, said Gundling.

For example, Napa Valley Balloons has cut its capacity in half, limiting basket compartments to just members of the same party and all the compartments are separated by vinyl windows.

“They look a bit funny, but they provide an extra layer of separation between the compartments and the guests,” he said.

Additionally, all crew and guests get a temperature scan, hand sanitizer is readily available and face masks are required at all times for both staff and guests. All equipment is sanitized between flights.

He even stopped serving his normal pre-flight coffee to further minimize possible contact points for transmission.

“It’s madness really when you stop and think about it, but it’s totally worth the trouble,” said Gundling.