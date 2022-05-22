Hot weather expected this week

The National Weather Service reports temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s for inland areas leading to a moderate heat risk this week.

Low humidity and breezy winds, combined with drying fuels, are increasing fire weather risk throughout the Bay Area, with the greatest concern focused on the inland portions of the region: Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Oakland, Concord and Livermore.

The heatwave is expected to be felt late morning through early evening beginning Monday and lasting until Wednesday night.

The service says the elderly, sick and homeless will be the most vulnerable during this time and recommends shifting outdoor activities away from the hottest parts of the day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.