‘Hotel California’ proposed for downtown Napa Victorian

Heath said he’s already reached out to The Eagles, and he feels optimistic about using the name “Hotel California” for the inn.

“We believe we will be able to call it Hotel California,” but if that doesn’t work, his backup plan is to call it “Hotel Cali,” instead.

“It’s going to happen, one way or the other,” said Heath.

In the past, The Eagles have been protective of the name Hotel California.

In 2017, the rock band sued a Mexico-based hotel using the name “Hotel California.” That case was eventually settled and according to a story on NPR.org, "the hotel and its affiliates will continue to use the service mark and trademark 'Hotel California' in Mexico."

Besides the purchase price of the mansion, Heath said he’s prepared to invest “several million” to turn the former home into an inn.

Yet, for Heath, “It’s not all about money. “There’s a greater purpose behind this project — to help others that are suffering from addiction.”

The house has a long history. Originally known as the William Andrews House, it has been described as one of the most architecturally significant buildings in Napa.