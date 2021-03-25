Hotel industry leaders urge California to reopen for business meetings

"We just want to know who, what, when, where, why," Hutar said. "We want to be reasonable in what we're asking for, and we want clarity and transparency on the process to get us guidelines so we stop losing business."

The groups are seeking guidelines like those that apply to movie theaters, which can open at 50 percent capacity or 200 people in the orange tier of the state's reopening framework. San Mateo County and three other Bay Area counties are currently in the orange tier.

"We don't want to be deaf to health concerns," Hutar said. "But if you can go to a movie and there can be up to 200 people, what's the difference with a meeting?"

He said the groups began a letter writing campaign to the Governor's Office last September to request guidelines and timelines for reopening meetings. The state has not yet issued any guidelines.

Meanwhile, hotel groups have developed their own safety guidelines that outline how meetings could take place with social distancing, sanitization and other health protocols.