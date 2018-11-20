Measure H, American Canyon's proposal to raise the hotel tax to fund workforce housing, has steadily gained votes since election night, though it was falling short of passing as of Monday.
With each update from the Napa County Election Division, Measure H has inched closer towards reaching 66.6 percent approval, the two-thirds supermajority required for new tax measures.
As of Monday's vote count, Measure H stood at 66.00 percent in favor and 34.00 percent opposed. That still leaves it shy of 66.6 percent, but it is noticeably more than on election night when Measure H had only 62.90 percent in favor.
Measure H has gained more than 3 percentage points since Nov. 6, with still some votes to be counted by election officials.
The proposal would raise the transient occupancy tax from 12 percent to 13 percent to provide more funding for workforce housing in American Canyon.
Monday's election update also showed Councilmember David Oro continuing to pull away from challenger Pierre Washington for the second of two council seats.
Oro now leads Washington by 325 votes. On election night his lead was only seven votes.
The other incumbent, Mark Joseph, is still leading all candidates with 2,638 votes, more than 569 votes ahead of Oro.
One race that was decided on election night involved the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees seat for American Canyon.
In the competition for Area 3, challenger Elizabeth Goff easily outpaced incumbent Mary Ann Mancuso by more than 20 percentage points in the first election returns on Nov. 6.
As of Monday, Goff still held a commanding lead over Mancuso, 3,013 votes to 1,752 votes.
The Election Division planned to release more results this week. Visit napavalleyregister.com/community/eagle for more updates.