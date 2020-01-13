A sweet, yet nutty, "hotel" popped up in Napa Valley this past weekend, offering a fantastic spread made to order for 16 lucky overnight guests.
Named Hotella Nutella, the chocolate-themed accommodation was the grand prize of a contest hosted by – you guessed it -- Nutella.
After submitting videos touting their love and devotion to the hazelnut chocolate spread, three contest winners and their guests received a three-day and two-night stay at the temporary hotel. Ten other guests, including social media influencers and VIPs were also invited to spend the night.
According to the contest, first announced in November, Hotella Nutella Napa Valley, is a “first-of-its-kind, weekend getaway experience dedicated to the beloved hazelnut spread.”
The “hotella” is actually a private mansion located between Calistoga and St. Helena on Silverado Trail.
Over the period of several days, it was transformed to feature larger-than-life jars of Nutella and breakfast decor, and hazelnut and cocoa spread-inspired hotel items.
“The ultimate weekend breakfast experience” was created for the winning fans “to take their passion for Nutella to new heights," said a Nutella news release.
“It’s about finding fun and exciting ways to engage with our fans,” said Shahrukh Mehta, director of marketing for Nutella USA.
The company chose Napa Valley because it’s known as a culinary destination, he said. Plus, “It’s beautiful.”
Mehta said between 100 and 500 people submitted videos for the contest. “What’s really exciting was the amount of passion and excitement” the super fans shared for the nutty spread. “It was really difficult to choose” the winners, he said.
Because a media tour of the hotel took place on Friday, before the guests arrived, winners weren’t available to be quizzed about the extent of their love of Nutella. However, based on brief excerpts from their contest entry videos, they certainly do seem to be nuts for Nutella.
In one video, one contest winner wears a handmade, life-size Nutella jar costume while kissing a framed photo of Nutella.
A second contest winner shared a video of her boyfriend’s marriage proposal while sitting next to a cake shaped like a Nutella jar.
And from the looks of last weekend's "hotel," all of their Nutella dreams would come true.
You have free articles remaining.
The entrance featured a large Hotella Nutella sign shaped like a Nutella bottle, a red carpet and two uniformed Nutella bellhops.
Inside, a reception “desk” built in the shape of a giant Nutella bottle awaited the guests. Each received a key to their room on a Nutella keychain.
Hundreds of containers of Nutella decorated fireplace mantels, dining room, coffee and kitchen tables, counters and all other surfaces.
Each bedroom suite offered personalized jars of the spread, plus a red toaster and red bread box for convenient snacking. Red embroidered Nutealla blankets, stuffed Nutella jars and croissant and waffle photo pillows completed the look.
More Nutella blankets, croissant, waffle and Nutella jar pillows decorated the indoor theater room of the mansion.
The kitchen featured a giant lighted Nutella sign and even more jars of Nutella.
“We have enough Nutella here to make even the most passionate fan happy,” said Mehta.
There were also Nutella cookbooks, robes, and towels featuring the Nutella logo. Even the toilet paper had a Nutella sticker on it. Original Nutella “art” was on display.
Nutella red towels waited on lounge chairs by a pool, complete with floating Hotella Nutealla pool sign, Nutella beach balls and inflatable Nutella jars.
Meals planned to feature Nutella inspired or themed foods including a Nutella “breakfast dinner” with Iron Chef and Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian.
Other meals scheduled were a “savory soul food brunch” with the chef, TV personality and owner of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland and “pancake art” with Dancakes the talented pancake artist team, who performs live pancake art around the world.
For those wondering, Nutella is a European breakfast spread created in 1964 that has become popular around the world.
In 2018, brawls broke out among shoppers after French supermarkets discounted jars of the sweet stuff. It gradually made its way to America, where it has won loyal fans, particularly among millennials.