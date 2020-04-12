House burns in rural Napa County

-
No injuries were reported in a fire that swept through a house Sunday morning northeast of Napa, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze began at 11:49 a.m. and fully engulfed the home in the first block of Longhorn Ridge Road, east of Highway 121, according to Capt. Cody Parks. Six engines and five water tenders were sent to the scene.
All residents of the house were able to evacuate, Parks said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday evening.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
