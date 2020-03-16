House damaged by fire in Calistoga

No one was injured by a fire that broke out in a single-story house in Calistoga Sunday night, according to authorities.

At 9:22 p.m., multiple callers contacted Calistoga Fire about the blaze in the 1700 block of Maggie Avenue, according to Fire Engineer Jaime Orozco. Crews from Calistoga, St. Helena and Cal Fire found heavy flames in the garage that spread into the kitchen, and contained the fire in about 20 minutes, Orozco said.

Residents of the house were able to escape before fire crews arrived, according to Orozco.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

