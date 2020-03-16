You are the owner of this article.
House damaged by fire in Calistoga

No one was injured by a fire that broke out in a single-story house in Calistoga Sunday night, according to authorities.

At 9:22 p.m., multiple callers contacted Calistoga Fire about the blaze in the 1700 block of Maggie Avenue, according to Fire Engineer Jaime Orozco. Crews from Calistoga, St. Helena and Cal Fire found heavy flames in the garage that spread into the kitchen, and contained the fire in about 20 minutes, Orozco said.

Residents of the house were able to escape before fire crews arrived, according to Orozco.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

