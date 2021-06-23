 Skip to main content
House destroyed by fire east of Napa, natural gas line ruptures

  • Updated
Coombsville home destroyed, gas line ruptured in fire

Crews from Cal Fire and other agencies battled a fire that broke out Tuesday night in the Coombsville area east of Napa, gutting a house on East Third Avenue and rupturing a natural gas line nearby. No injuries were reported.

 Courtesy of Cal Fire/Napa County Fire

Fire crews battled a serious structure fire east of Napa on Tuesday night.

A natural gas pipe ruptured and vented during a fire Tuesday night that gutted a house in the Coombsville area east of Napa, according to Cal Fire/Napa County Fire.

Dispatchers began receiving calls at 10:05 p.m. about flames at the single-story, wood-frame home in the 4100 block of East Third Avenue, Cal Fire reported in a news release. The agency sent firefighters to the scene, where they were joined by members of the city’s Napa Fire Department as well as the American Canyon and Schell-Vista fire districts.

During the blaze, a gas line on the northwest side of the property ruptured and vented, and a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crew was called in to secure the pipe, according to Cal Fire.

The home’s occupants were all able to escape the fire, and neighbors were asked to shelter in place during the incident, according to Cal Fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the house before it could spread to vegetation or nearby structures, according to the agency.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon.

