House fire in Napa County woodlands spreads to 2.5 acres, Cal Fire says

A house fire that broke out Saturday evening in rural eastern Napa County spread into 2 ½ acres of woodlands before being controlled by firefighters, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported to Napa County Fire at 6:59 p.m. and fully involved a home in the first block of Grandview Drive, according to Courtney Duncan, a Cal Fire spokesperson. Napa County firefighters were joined by an engine crew from the Suisun Fire Protection District and a water tender from American Canyon Fire.

Firefighters contained the flames by 8:51 p.m., but mop-up efforts continued until shortly before 4:20 p.m. Sunday as the fire spread into nearby vegetation, Duncan said. The home’s occupants were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Sunday.