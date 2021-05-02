 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House fire in Napa County woodlands spreads to 2.5 acres, Cal Fire says

House fire in Napa County woodlands spreads to 2.5 acres, Cal Fire says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Grandview Avenue house fire in Napa County

A fire Saturday evening consumed a house on Grandview Avenue in Napa County's rural east, and the flames spread to 2 1/2 acres of surrounding vegetation before firefighters contained the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

 Photo courtesy of Napa County Fire

A house fire that broke out Saturday evening in rural eastern Napa County spread into 2 ½ acres of woodlands before being controlled by firefighters, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported to Napa County Fire at 6:59 p.m. and fully involved a home in the first block of Grandview Drive, according to Courtney Duncan, a Cal Fire spokesperson. Napa County firefighters were joined by an engine crew from the Suisun Fire Protection District and a water tender from American Canyon Fire.

Firefighters contained the flames by 8:51 p.m., but mop-up efforts continued until shortly before 4:20 p.m. Sunday as the fire spread into nearby vegetation, Duncan said. The home’s occupants were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation late Sunday.

Napa County is stepping up its fuel break program to help fight wildfires and it started with Circle Oaks.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News