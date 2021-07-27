House fire reported in east Napa

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

The blaze was reported at 5:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue in the Coombsville area, and fire crews arrived to find the unfinished home in flames, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena office. Images from video cameras streaming to the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. website showed the structure fully consumed by fire, in an area surrounded by vineyards.