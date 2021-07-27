 Skip to main content
House fire reported in east Napa

  Updated
Fourth Ave Fire

A fire was reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue in Napa on Tuesday afternoon.

 Courtesy of John Zimmermann

A fire broke out early Tuesday evening at a house under construction east of Napa, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported at 5:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue in the Coombsville area, and fire crews arrived to find the unfinished home in flames, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena office. Images from video cameras streaming to the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. website showed the structure fully consumed by fire, in an area surrounded by vineyards.

No other information was immediately available as of 6 p.m.

