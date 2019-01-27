A stretch of Dry Creek Road in rural Napa County was closed after a house caught fire Sunday morning, authorities said.
The blaze was reported to dispatchers at 6:58 a.m. in the 4500 block of Dry Creek Road west of Yountville, according to Louis Karlow, spokesperson for the Cal Fire station in St. Helena. Cal Fire and Napa County Fire personnel arrived at 7:17 a.m. to find a single-family home in flames, he said.
One person who was inside the home escaped the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to Karlow. The extent of damage to the building was not immediately known as of 11 a.m., and the cause was still under investigation.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office shut down Dry Creek Road near the fire scene for more than two hours, according to a Nixle alert from the agency.