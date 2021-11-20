House fire snuffed out in Napa, resident unhurt

A Napa Fire crew encountered an unreported fire at a house Friday afternoon and extinguished the flames, the agency reported.
At about 1:50 p.m., an engine crew was driving down Yajome Street when the driver noticed a fire in the 1200 block that had not been reported to the department, the agency said in a statement on its Facebook page. Firefighters called in for more support and then found flames under a staircase that were spreading and threatening the rest of the structure, according to Napa Fire.
A fire captain entering the house found the interior filled with smoke, then helped a woman inside evacuate while other firefighters battled the flames from outside, the department said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze remained under investigation on Saturday.