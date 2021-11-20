 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House fire snuffed out in Napa, resident unhurt

House fire extinguished in Napa

A Napa Fire truck crew stopped Friday afternoon to put out an unreported fire at a Yajome Street house, according to the department. No injuries were reported.

 Courtesy of the Napa Fire Department

A Napa Fire crew encountered an unreported fire at a house Friday afternoon and extinguished the flames, the agency reported.

At about 1:50 p.m., an engine crew was driving down Yajome Street when the driver noticed a fire in the 1200 block that had not been reported to the department, the agency said in a statement on its Facebook page. Firefighters called in for more support and then found flames under a staircase that were spreading and threatening the rest of the structure, according to Napa Fire.

A fire captain entering the house found the interior filled with smoke, then helped a woman inside evacuate while other firefighters battled the flames from outside, the department said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation on Saturday.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News