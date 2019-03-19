Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Sonoma, announced that FEMA has granted an extension for the Direct Temporary Housing Program which provides affordable housing for home owners and renters who had their homes destroyed in the October 2017 fires.
Thompson and Huffman wrote to the Federal Emergency Management Agency earlier this month asking for an extension.
“Affordable and available housing was already a problem across our region before the tragic October 2017 fires and the destruction of homes and property has exacerbated that shortage," Thompson said in a news release.
“I’m glad that FEMA has granted this extension so that survivors can continue to get this essential federal resource as they rebuild and transition to permanent housing solutions," he said.
The Direct Temporary Housing Program has been extended for pre-disaster owners to July 10, 2019 and to May 10, 2019 for pre-disaster renters. This extension has been granted to all survivors of the declared disaster for fires that occurred between October 8, 2017 and October 31, 2017.