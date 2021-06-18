Housing developer steps forward for Napa County's Old Sonoma Road

Heritage Housing Partners wants to bring a mixed-income project with single-family homes, townhouses, and stacked flat units to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site.

That's the latest turn in the county's quest to sell the 8.6-acre property. Prospective buyers have brought the Pasadena-based nonprofit group into the picture.

The result: a vision for both rental and for-sale homes, with at least 15% meeting state affordable housing standards. But it's only a bare-bones vision as described in an email submitted by the prospective buyers to the county, without details such as how many units and how they might look.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Three historic buildings from the old county hospital would remain and be renovated. The possibility that the buildings might be torn down caused controversy in the past.

“We look forward to working with Napa Landmarks to ensure that the project is sympathetic to and compatible with the historic elements of the site,” Michael Williamson, an attorney involved with the proposed development, wrote to the county.

Heritage Housing Partners couldn’t be reached for comment. But Napa County at the Napa Valley Register’s request released the Williamson email.