How a PG&E contractor with a sketchy past made millions after deadly Camp Fire

"At the end of the day, this is really an illegal business that's asking to continue operating," Commissioner Gary Patton said at the meeting, "and it's been illegal since 2013."

In an interview, Bay Area Concrete operations manager Chris Packal argued that there were legitimate differences in opinion over what zoning allowed for the site in Hayward.

"It was definitely a battle with the city the whole time," Packal said.

Despite that, PG&E then contracted with Bay Area Concrete to play a key role in the cleanup after the Camp Fire. Bay Area Concrete, operating under the name Slurry Waste Solutions, built a specialized disposal facility in Paradise.

The facility processed the slurry waste from hydrovac trucks, special excavation equipment that uses pressurized water to dig around delicate equipment like buried gas lines or cables.

Bay Area Concrete has denied the allegations of fraud and bribery in Paradise. In a letter to PG&E posted to the company's website, Olivero accused PG&E of falsifying accusations to avoid paying bills as the utility still owes the company a substantial sum.