How a surprising Newsom veto threw California's garbage, building industries into chaos

Disposal and recycling industry caught off guard

Under California law, treated wood is technically considered hazardous waste akin to a car battery or a barrel of industrial chemicals. The toxic chemicals used to treat the wood, like creosote, can leach into the ecosystem and are slow to break down.

The chemicals are considered so hazardous under California's regulations that only one collection facility in the entire state — a privately-owned site in Kern County — actually meets the strict state regulatory standards to accept the material.

Knowing that treated wood is so widely used — it's for sale in hardware stores — and vast amounts of it needs to be disposed of each year, state officials and elected leaders for nearly two decades have agreed it should still be allowed to be discarded in most of the state's landfills so long as they have clay and plastic liners on the ground to prevent toxins from seeping into the ecosystem.

This system was due to "sunset" at the end of 2020. SB 68, which would have done away with the sunset limits and extended the program in perpetuity, was the rare bill with overwhelming bipartisan support. It passed the Senate 39-0 and the Assembly 75-0.

And then the governor vetoed it.