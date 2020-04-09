How and where to donate homemade face masks/covers in Napa

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), Operation with LOVE from HOME, and Napa Valley CanDo have created an online form for those making homemade face covers (as opposed to the medical masks used by healthcare workers) to arrange for a pick-up for completed items.

The online form can be found at this Napa Valley CanDo link: https://bit.ly/2JOlKfz.

People may also drop off homemade face covers at Storage Pro at 626 California Blvd. in Napa.

Initially, face covers will be distributed to living spaces such as skilled nursing, assisted living, and board and care facilities, and to those working in essential services who have frequent contact with the public.

A face cover give-away for the general public has not been announced.

Operation with LOVE from HOME also offers guidelines and suggested patterns for those creating face covers.

