How and where to vote in Napa County this fall

This week, registered voters across Napa County will begin receiving in their mailboxes ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

Now what?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

When can Napans – along with people in American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga and elsewhere – start to drop off their ballots, or get help doing so? Where will the closed ballot drop boxes be?

How soon do you have to register to vote in November, and what happens if you run late?

This guide from the Napa Valley Register will guide you to the nearest ballot drop sites and voting centers, and includes important dates leading to Election Day, information on registering to vote, and contact information for the Napa County Election Division.

Countdown to Election Day

Monday – Napa County Elections Division mails ballots to all local registered voters, who do not need to request a ballot before each election. Residents should receive their ballots in the coming days. Monday – In-person ballot drop-offs begin and a vote center opens at the Election Division office in downtown Napa, at 1127 First St. (Suite E).Oct. 24 – Last day to register to vote, 15 days before Election Day

Oct. 29 – Opening of the American Canyon vote center at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5001 Main St.

Nov. 5 – opening of other vote centers in Napa, American Canyon, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga (see the list of vote centers)

Nov. 8 – Election Day; ballot boxes and vote centers close at 8 p.m.

Where to vote (and get help voting)

Drop boxes

Ballot drop boxes will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at various Napa County locations beginning Monday. Drop sites will close promptly at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Napa

- Intersection of Soscol and Lincoln avenues, next to Round Table Pizza

- Solano Avenue, south of Redwood Road across from Redwood Plaza

- South Jefferson Street, outside of River Park Shopping Center in front of Goodwill

- Second Street garage alley, between the garage and 1127 First St.

- Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, by the campus library

American Canyon

- City Hall entrance, 4381 Broadway

Yountville

- Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., near the library drop box

St. Helena

- In front of the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane

Calistoga

- Fair Way, next to the bus stop outside Cal Mart

Angwin

- Howell Mountain Market entrance, 15 Angwin Ave.

Vote centers

Vote centers offer services including voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines and language assistance.

In-person voting is available at the Napa County Election Division office in Napa starting Monday, followed by the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in American Canyon starting Oct. 29. Other vote centers will open throughout the county no later than Nov. 5.

Napa

- Napa County Election Division, 1127 First St. (Suite E)

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends from Oct. 29; open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day

- Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends from Nov. 5; open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day

American Canyon

- American Canyon Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5001 Main St.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends starting Oct. 29; open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day

- Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, 60 Benton Way

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends from Nov. 5; open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day

Yountville

- Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends from Nov. 5; open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day

St. Helena

- Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends from Nov. 5; open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day

Calistoga

- Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekends from Nov. 5; open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day

Registering to vote

To register to vote online, visit the California Secretary of State website’s registration page at registertovote.ca.gov.

Online registration requires your California driver license or identification card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number, and your date of birth. Your information will be provided to the state Department of Motor Vehicles to retrieve a copy of your DMV signature.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 24. After the deadline, you must complete the same-day voter registration process and request your ballot in person at the Napa County Election Division office or a vote center.

You can check your voter registration status, including name, address and party affiliation, at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.



For more information

Visit the Napa County Election Division website at countyofnapa.org/396/Elections

Contact

707-253-4321 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays); 888-494-8356 (toll-free from outside the city of Napa)

John Tuteur, county registrar of voters: john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org