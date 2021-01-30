How California wildfires became ripe areas for right-wing conspiracy theories

Guttenberg said he holds McCarthy and other GOP leaders responsible and said they "need to take her at her word and do something before someone gets hurt." He said he found no humor in Greene's speculation about the Camp fire.

"There are a lot of people who are willing to believe these things," he said. "They use a universe of alternative facts to justify engaging in violence ... It can't be allowed to continue."

The Camp fire was sparked by PG&E electrical equipment, some of which was nearly 100 years old. The company pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter last June.

"If a Jewish laser was able to accurately target the rusted-out, 100-year-old transmission tower that caused the fire, what a good shot they were. It was a hell of a good shot," Lee Houskeeper, a media consultant for a law firm that represented scores of Camp fire victims in lawsuits against PG&E, told The Times, sarcastically.

Skepticism toward government messaging isn't new, and knocking down rumors has always been part of the job for crisis communicators. But now, in the age of social media, false information spreads like, well, wildfire and can be dangerous in real time when officials need to quickly share the facts about fast-moving crises.