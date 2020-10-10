How diverse is your government? These two laws changed who holds power in California

First, voters in 1990 set term limits for the California Legislature, forcing turnover among elected leaders and creating open races for Assembly and Senate districts.

Later, Gov. Gray Davis in 2002 signed the California Voting Rights Act, which allowed minorities to press for changes in election formats to give them a better shot at winning office. The law’s remedy called for local governments to adopt district elections instead of at-large races, a change that effectively means candidates have to persuade fewer voters to cast ballots for them.

The effects of those state laws are on display this fall in Napa, where both the city government and the public school system have moved to district-based voting after a petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance that sought to abolish at-large voting as a threat to fair representation of racial minorities.

In Napa, Gerardo Martin is bidding to become the city’s first Latino mayor, and the first Latino to serve on the City Council since Alfredo Pedroza in 2012. (Pedroza was chosen in December 2014 by then-Gov. Jerry Brown for an open seat on the Napa County Board of Supervisors, and is now one of two Latinos on that body, along with Belia Ramos.) Another Latino, Bernie Narvaez, is one of two candidates for the council’s 4th District seat representing central Napa.