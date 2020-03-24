How is the Napa County jail dealing with the COVID-19 threat?

Close quarters add another challenge to limiting an outbreak among the incarcerated population. Social distancing, keeping at least six-feet of distance between non-household individuals, is all but impossible in already-cramped congregate quarters.

Most of an individuals' time in this facility is spent close to other people, unless they've been isolated in a cell in the "old linear jail that contains segregated areas divided by bars," which is usually only warranted by bad behavior," Jose said.

"In a jail setting, spaces are shared unless the inmate is isolated," she said, adding that though numbers are "fluid" there "might be 20 or so in individual cells primarily because of their conduct."

According to Rattigan, housing areas are being “recreated” to “allow for social distancing in shared spaces.” She did not provide additional details.

Outside of the cells, state regulations require the jail to provide at least three hours daily of recreational time, Jose said, though it doesn't all happen at once because some yards are shared between housing units.

Such free time happens in either the yard or the dayroom, both group areas, and meals are usually served in the dayrooms, too.