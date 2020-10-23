How liberal politics, COVID-19 and a high cost of living are fueling a new California exodus

In fact, as Silicon Valley and San Francisco struggle financially with COVID-19, many residents leaving the Bay Area are only moving as far as Sacramento and the Central Valley. And most people who leave Sacramento stay in state, heading a short hop to Stockton, Modesto, Fresno, and even to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Some in Sacramento County who are conservative may also head over the county line to El Dorado and Placer counties rather than move out of state.







A weight has been lifted

Up in Idaho, far away from their former life in Sacramento, the Threadgill family is working on getting its bearings in Twin Falls

Rich Threadgill says he once thought the Sacramento suburb of Rancho Cordova was going to be his forever home. Now, he’s pretty sure it’s Idaho. Financially, he is better off, he said, even though he agreed to a lower salary when his employer OK’d his move.

“I don’t feel like I’m working just to pay the bills,” he said. “We’re comfortable.”