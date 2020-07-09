How to fight the two perils of a California summer: A pandemic meets fire season

Thousands of firefighters might live for days or weeks at a time in a camp. COVID-19 could spread rapidly.

“People are living partially outdoors, in close physical proximity with limited personal hygiene,” Swain said.

“How do you feed them, how do you address lodging, how do you how do you address briefings?” Gordon said.

Cal Fire is preparing to adjust its fire camp strategy. Instead of gathering everyone in a fire camp together each morning as usual, fire agencies may broadcast morning briefings over video call.

Rather than one or two sites to house all the thousands of firefighters, the agency hopes to disperse them across many locations. Planners are working to identify and designate multiple new sites in each county — for example, fairgrounds, schools and campgrounds.

“In the past, where we might have only needed to use one of those facilities... now we might pull two or three of those into use, to be able to spread people out and keep the threat low,” said Scott Witt, Fire Plan Deputy Chief at Cal Fire.

The agency could also lean on aerial firefighting resources — Cal Fire operates the largest fleet of firefighting aircraft in the world.