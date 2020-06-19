How to help shore up California's virus-ravaged budget? Legalize sports betting, these lawmakers say

The bill would place a 15% tax on online bets and a 10% tax on in-person bets. Citing estimates of $20 billion worth of illegal bets placed on sports games in the state annually, the lawmakers believe that the taxes could generate anywhere from $500 million to $1 billion in revenue per year. While that figure is nowhere near enough to fully close the budget gap, it's a start.

"Senator Dodd and I are two of 120 members of the state Legislature, and are some of the only ones who have put forward a proposal that is real money," Gray told SFGATE. "And $500 million to $1 billion is real money, and that could solve a lot of problems for everyday Californians. And the notion that, 'Oh well, you didn't fix the whole problem, therefore your idea is no good,' I think that's rather silly. There are 30 standing committees other than Governmental Organization in the State Assembly, and there are many committees in the state Senate, and if every committee chairman came up with a billion dollars, we'd be in a good place, wouldn't we? But right now, the only two committee chairmen who have come up with anything are Senator Bill Dodd and Assemblyman Adam Gray."