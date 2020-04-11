How well are Napans practicing 6-foot social distancing?

Napans are supposed to be casting what amounts to a COVID-19 force field around themselves when they go out in public. Many do, but lapses can be seen.

Residents have spent more than three weeks under county and state orders to stay home except for certain “essential” activities, such as grocery shopping. When in public, they are supposed to keep at least six feet away from each other.

The Napa Valley Register noted these recent social distancing sights in the city of Napa.

Three people played basketball on the courts at Vine Hill Park, though whether siblings or friends was unclear. Either way, the county order bans use of basketball courts other than those at a house.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail between the city of Napa and Yountville is 10 feet wide in most areas, plenty wide for six feet of social distancing. The exception is when, as sometimes happens, two people insist on walking side-by-side even as someone else approaches.

A Lucky’s market clerk gently scolded some customers for bringing their own bags, which before the threat of COVID-19 contamination was the virtuous thing to do. She disinfected the pay system after use, as the county requires.