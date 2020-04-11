How well are Napans practicing 6-foot social distancing?

Napans are supposed to be casting what amounts to a COVID-19 force field around themselves when they go out in public. Many do, but lapses can be seen.
Residents have spent more than three weeks under county and state orders to stay home except for certain “essential” activities, such as grocery shopping. When in public, they are supposed to keep at least six feet away from each other.
The Napa Valley Register noted these recent social distancing sights in the city of Napa.
Three people played basketball on the courts at Vine Hill Park, though whether siblings or friends was unclear. Either way, the county order bans use of basketball courts other than those at a house.
The Napa Valley Vine Trail between the city of Napa and Yountville is 10 feet wide in most areas, plenty wide for six feet of social distancing. The exception is when, as sometimes happens, two people insist on walking side-by-side even as someone else approaches.
A Lucky’s market clerk gently scolded some customers for bringing their own bags, which before the threat of COVID-19 contamination was the virtuous thing to do. She disinfected the pay system after use, as the county requires.
Two residents approached each other on a city of Napa sidewalk. One showed social distance courtesy and temporarily moved out into the street.
Three young people, possibly teens, talked sitting on the street next to a car and they put the emphasis on social rather than distance.
People almost seem like the new plutonium in the COVID-19 era, at least at close range. Health officials say keeping a healthy distance can help keep the population healthier.
How is Napa County doing under this new regime? The final grade will be how well residents “flatten the curve” and keep local hospitals from being swamped with COVID-19 patients, which is the goal of the whole endeavor.
For now, there’s the Unacast grade. The firm is giving letter grades to United States counties on their shelter-at-home performances by using anonymous smartphone data to track when residents are out-and-about.
Napa County as of Thursday had an A-, up from a C- on March 30. The smartphone data shows residents are cutting their travels, though a recent bout of rainy and gray weather might help account for the improvement.
County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio commented on Unacast at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The county is looking at Unacast and other tools to help understand what local social distancing looks like, she said.
“I think the limitation that we have with this data is if we have people without a cell phone, then you’re not tracking their movements,” she said.
Another way to gauge success is what people can see with their own eyes. Relucio declined to give a definitive verdict, given she spends much of her time in the office and at home.
“What I’ve seen are people running outside, they are running by themselves or running far apart from the other person,” Relucio said. “Families tend to be out in clusters. We would expect that.”
All of that is fine. People are allowed to go outside for fresh air. They can walk, run, take a bike ride or hike – as long as they practice social distancing, except from household members.
But Relucio said she’s heard about gatherings that go beyond family members. Napa County's shelter-at-home order in most cases prohibits public and private gatherings of any size occurring outside of a single household or living unit.
The shelter-in-place order makes it clear that, while most people are to stay home from work because of the COVID-19 threat, this isn’t cause for unrestrained, vacation-like play.
Alston Park on a sunny Thursday afternoon bustled with activity. Dozens of people young and old hiked as butterflies and bumblebees darted among white and yellow wildflowers.
But Alston Park is a big place and has plenty of room for social distancing. Just ask Nick Basinger of Napa, who was walking there with his golden retriever.
"People try to stay on the opposite side of the trail when they pass," Basinger said. "So I think people are doing a pretty good job. I feel safe."
Away from Alston Park, the news isn't always good on the social distancing front. Sometimes, the requirements can even be confusing.
A Napa resident shared her observations at a fast food restaurant drive-through. The woman taking the money had neither a mask nor gloves. Neither did five employees visible in the kitchen, who were also not practicing social distancing.
Gloves and masks are not required, though masks are recommended, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said.
“Consistent, thorough handwashing is the best way to prevent transmission by hands,” he said. “Gloves can be an effective tool if used properly, but often, people use gloves, contaminate them and continue to touch surfaces.”
Morrison said it sounds as if the fast food restaurant described by the Napa resident wasn’t meeting the physical distancing requirements for employees. The county investigates such complaints.
People can email shelter-at-home violation complaints to CoronaVirus@countyofnapa.org.
County environmental health staff has sent guidance to all food facilities and contacted more than 250 operators to discuss implementation. The county has inspected 15 percent of facilities because of complaints submitted by the public, Morrison said.
“For food vendors, any imminent health hazard that is not immediately corrected may result in the suspension of its permit and closure of the facility,” he said.
County Supervisor Belia Ramos recently reported to the American Canyon City Council what she has seen in the world of social distancing.
“Our biggest concern still is with kids,” she said. “And I get that. I can only imagine what it’s like to entertain those teenagers.”
She asked parents to help by creating alternative ways of social interaction so teens don’t congregate at parks and on trails.
“We’re headed in the right direction, for sure,” she said.
Napa County is using a University of Pennsylvania mathematical model to forecast how shelter-at-home orders might spread out COVID-19 hospital cases – “flatten the curve,” is the popular term. Relucio said this and other models are planning tools for the health care system response.
The model as of early this week showed two possible outcomes. One is a surge of COVID-19 hospital patients beginning in early May and peaking at 708 patients in early June. The other, better for local hospital capacity, is a surge beginning in early June and peaking at 314 patients in late July.
Flattening the curve hinges in part on how well the community does social distancing, Relucio said. Another factor is isolating those ill with COVID-19 and identifying and quarantining their close contacts.
But if Napans are curve-flattening champions, do they also prolong the need for shelter-at-home into early August? Not necessarily, Relucio said. The county needs to track the number of cases, case doubling times, hospitalizations and what’s going on in the Bay Area, state and nation.
“There’s a possibly you can lighten up on some of these social distancing strategies,” she said.
But not yet. For now, shelter-at-home remains the law of the land in Napa County and California.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.