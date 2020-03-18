How will life change under Sonoma County's shelter-in-place order?

Caring for a pet?

They're part of the family, so if they need pet care or supplies, it's essential. It's also OK to go out to care for someone else's pet, if that's an agreement you made. Veterinary care is covered under the order's health care provisions.

Trying to stay fit?

Outdoor activity is explicitly identified in the order as an "essential" undertaking -- as long as you can walk, hike, run or cycle at a distance of 6 feet from anyone else. You're OK to travel to the coast or the country to embark on your adventure, as well. However, indoor gyms and other exercise facilities will remain closed to avoid virus transmission.

Can I be arrested?

Defying the order is a misdemeanor violation of the California Health and Safety Code, punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both, as it is considered "an imminent threat to public health."

But while the order calls on the Sonoma County Sheriff and all local police chiefs to ensure compliance with it, enforcement is likely to be "compassionate," given the order's precedent-setting nature, Mase said.

"We've never experienced this before, so we need to see where this goes," she said.