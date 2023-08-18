A two-month project to resurface Howell Mountain Road in rural Napa County will begin Tuesday, the county Public Works department has announced.

Paving will take place on the road’s nearly six-mile route from the intersection with White Cottage and Deer Park roads to Pope Valley Road, the county said in a news release Friday. Work is scheduled to continue through Oct. 30, weather permitting.

One lane of traffic will be closed during construction, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work crews will remove and replace 3 inches of asphalt, as well as restriping, replacing road signs, and roadside ditching.

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes or allow for extra travel time during the repaving project.

