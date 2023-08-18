A two-month project to resurface Howell Mountain Road in rural Napa County will begin Tuesday, the county Public Works department has announced.
Paving will take place on the road’s nearly six-mile route from the intersection with White Cottage and Deer Park roads to Pope Valley Road, the county said in a news release Friday. Work is scheduled to continue through Oct. 30, weather permitting.
One lane of traffic will be closed during construction, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work crews will remove and replace 3 inches of asphalt, as well as restriping, replacing road signs, and roadside ditching.
Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes or allow for extra travel time during the repaving project.
Barry Eberling
PHOTOS: 2023 Junior Livestock Auction at the Napa Town & Country Fair
4-H members reacted Saturday morning while watching the Junior Livestock Auction at the Napa Valley Expo's animal pavilion, on the third day of the Town & Country Fair. The auction raised a record $2.2 million for local 4-H and Future Farmers of America groups, according to organizers. Read an auction recap on Page A2, and see photos from the auction on Page A3 and fair photos on Page B8.
4-H members wait in the pens with their animals during the Junior Livestock Auction, an annual mainstay of the Napa Town & Country Fair.
Elizabeth Quick with Las Amigas 4-H reacts after her Grand Champion Market hog sold at the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday at the Napa Town & Country Fair.
Matt Macomber helps Bodin Yulitin with his tie during Saturday's Junior Livestock Auction, on the third day of the Napa Town & Country Fair at the Expo.
Adelaide Ragan and Fiona Barga watch as Isabela Rabinales tries to straighten up her goat in preparation for the Junior Livestock Auction Saturday morning at the Napa Napa Town & Country Fair.
Spectators watch the Junior Livestock Auction at the 2023 Napa Town & Country Fair on Saturday.
Kyle Odell, who won for reserve grand champion market hog and champion Yorkshire, looks on as bidding begins on one of his two animals Saturday at the Napa Junior Livestock Auction.
a 4-H member's boots are seen next to a pig's hoof in a holding pen during the junior livestock auction at the 2023 Napa Town & Country Fair on Saturday, August 12.
