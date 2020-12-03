Huether debuts largest Napa artwork during personal health emergency

Gordon Huether isn't afraid of a challenge. Like designing and building an 8-ton, 60-foot long steel loop meant to delicately balance on the top of a hill.
In November, Huether did exactly that. The new artwork, his largest in Napa County, was installed at the Stanly Ranch resort in the Carneros district.
“It’s probably one of the best things I’ve done in my 35 years” as a professional artist, Huether said. “I’m just super happy with it.”
At the same time, this longtime Napan and City Planning Commissioner was facing a completely different challenge — the life or death kind.
Huether was in a Kaiser hospital recovering from a medical emergency that resulted in triple bypass heart surgery.
“I’m totally on the mend,” said Huether this week from his Napa home. Yet the experience was traumatic, he recalled.
“They cut a foot long incision and then they saw open your chest, crack it open, take veins out of your leg,” and so on, Huether described. “It was Dante’s hospital hell for two weeks” — a real nightmare, he said.
Huether admitted he’d been a smoker since he was a teenager. He wasn’t much for exercise or eating “right” either. “I hate vegetables,” he confessed. “I love big steaks.”
A few months ago, while on a trip to Tahoe National Park, Huether said he felt out of breath.
“I was panting and thinking I gotta quit smoking,” he said.
Weeks after that, while working alone at his art studio in Napa, he felt a pain in his chest.
“Oh, that was weird,” he recalled thinking at the time. He also described the feeling of something “pushing really hard against your shoulder blades.”
“I was being all macho about it,” but his wife, Darcy Tunt, kept bugging him to see a doctor, said Huether.
Finally, one Monday, after literally doing everything else on his to-do list first, he called Kaiser.
Huether was immediately sent to the hospital in Vallejo. Doctors then determined that one of his arteries was 100% blocked. A second was 90% blocked and a third 85%.
“I’m not that old,” said Huether, who is 61. “How can that be?”
What followed next was an 11-day stay at Kaiser hospitals in Vallejo and San Francisco.
“Oh god,” he said, describing the ordeal. “You’re in intensive care and they’re pumping you full of all kinds of drugs and blood thinners and then you get nauseous and you don’t want to eat,” and when you do the meals are like prison food, he said.
Fortunately, today Huether is back at home recovering. He has new medications to keep track of and take. And he's eating better.
“Darcy is frustrated because she’s trying to cook heart-friendly meals and all I do is make a face like I just smelled something nasty,” he said.
So far, he’s lost about 14 lbs. and needs to lose another 10, he’s been told. No, he didn’t think he was that overweight, “but I was starting to look like I was in my third or fourth month of pregnancy," he conceded.
He’s definitely stopped smoking. “There’s something about sawing through your chest and turning your heart off for a couple hours,” he said. After that, “You don’t really feel like smoking.”
Al the same, “I’m not going to turn into a monk and a vegan. That’s not happening.” Moderation is key, he said.
Another part of his recovery includes exercise.
“You’re supposed to go on little walks which I’ve been doing. I’m having to learn to love it.”
One of his recent walks took place at Stanly Lane where his latest artwork, called Infinity, stretches across a crest where high-end lodging for the Stanly Ranch Resort is under construction at 1100 Stanly Lane. It was engineered in the U.S. and Germany and made in Germany. Made of steel with a corten "skin," the piece is so large, it had to be shipped in two sections.
“Wow,” was his reaction to seeing the artwork in place. “I’m very passionate about Napa, so to be able to do something so close to home is awesome.”
Huether said he feels privileged and grateful to have created such a new landmark and resort centerpiece.
That sense of gratefulness is also carried over into his health.
“Honestly, it’s taken some time to sink in,” Huether said of his life-altering experience. Yet, “I feel I’m the same person I ever was — maybe there’s a deeper appreciation for the blessings in my life.”
He doesn’t plan on stopping his art, career or involvement in Napa.
“I still have things to do while I’m here,” he said.
Stanly Ranch Project manager Chris Crosby said he was thrilled to see Huether’s artwork completed and in place at the south Napa resort.
“I think it’s an enduring symbol for hope and rebuilding,” Crosby said. “It’s really a wonderful piece.”
“The beauty of this valley is unparalleled and I feel grateful and humbled that I’ll have an opportunity to put a fingerprint on a part of it,” he said.
The Stanly Ranch resort cottages should open as soon as July 2021, said Crosby.
He expects that the first phase of residential living, including seven vineyard homes and 20 villas, to be available later in 2021.
