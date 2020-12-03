Huether debuts largest Napa artwork during personal health emergency

“Oh god,” he said, describing the ordeal. “You’re in intensive care and they’re pumping you full of all kinds of drugs and blood thinners and then you get nauseous and you don’t want to eat,” and when you do the meals are like prison food, he said.

Fortunately, today Huether is back at home recovering. He has new medications to keep track of and take. And he's eating better.

“Darcy is frustrated because she’s trying to cook heart-friendly meals and all I do is make a face like I just smelled something nasty,” he said.

So far, he’s lost about 14 lbs. and needs to lose another 10, he’s been told. No, he didn’t think he was that overweight, “but I was starting to look like I was in my third or fourth month of pregnancy," he conceded.

He’s definitely stopped smoking. “There’s something about sawing through your chest and turning your heart off for a couple hours,” he said. After that, “You don’t really feel like smoking.”

Al the same, “I’m not going to turn into a monk and a vegan. That’s not happening.” Moderation is key, he said.

Another part of his recovery includes exercise.