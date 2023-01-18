Huether, Massaro reappointed to city of Napa Planning Commission

The city of Napa’s Planning Commission won’t be seeing a change in membership in the new year.
After an interview process, the Napa City Council unanimously voted to reappoint commission veterans Gordon Huether and Bob Massaro on Tuesday night.
The councilmembers didn’t cast any votes for the other two applicants Tyrone Navarro and Alan Charles “Chuck” Dell’Ario.
Huether, a prominent Napa artist, has served on the land use and zoning body since December 2004. He said at the meeting that he intends for this two-year term on the commission to be his last, but felt there was still much work to be done.
For one, Huether said he’d like to take part in an update to the city’s residential design guidelines.
“They just need to be revised. They need to be revisited. They’re not working,” Huether said. “We’re still getting a lot of substandard architecture, in my view.”
Huether also said he wanted to take part in working on the city’s upcoming housing element — a long-term housing plan that, when passed, will cover the next eight years — and a potential update to the city’s Downtown Specific Plan.
Massaro, founder and chief executive of The Healthy Building Companies, was first appointed to the commission in 2021. He said he, too, was excited about the prospect of contributing to the city’s design guidelines and housing elements, and using his experience in development to do so.
“My passions are pretty well known to everyone,” Massaro said. “There’s two of them. One is housing, and the second one is the environment. “
