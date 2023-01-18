 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huether, Massaro reappointed to city of Napa Planning Commission

  • Updated
  • 0
City Hall

Napa City Hall.

 Nick Otto, Register

The city of Napa’s Planning Commission won’t be seeing a change in membership in the new year.

After an interview process, the Napa City Council unanimously voted to reappoint commission veterans Gordon Huether and Bob Massaro on Tuesday night.

The councilmembers didn’t cast any votes for the other two applicants Tyrone Navarro and Alan Charles “Chuck” Dell’Ario.

Huether, a prominent Napa artist, has served on the land use and zoning body since December 2004. He said at the meeting that he intends for this two-year term on the commission to be his last, but felt there was still much work to be done.

For one, Huether said he’d like to take part in an update to the city’s residential design guidelines.

“They just need to be revised. They need to be revisited. They’re not working,” Huether said. “We’re still getting a lot of substandard architecture, in my view.”

People are also reading…

Huether also said he wanted to take part in working on the city’s upcoming housing element — a long-term housing plan that, when passed, will cover the next eight years  — and a potential update to the city’s Downtown Specific Plan.

Massaro, founder and chief executive of The Healthy Building Companies, was first appointed to the commission in 2021. He said he, too, was excited about the prospect of contributing to the city’s design guidelines and housing elements, and using his experience in development to do so.

“My passions are pretty well known to everyone,” Massaro said. “There’s two of them. One is housing, and the second one is the environment. “

As of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, the Napa River is running high but has not flooded over its banks at the Oxbow.

Biz Buzz: Napa Valley business news roundup

Catch up on the latest business Napa County business news.

Have you started a new business? Celebrating a business anniversary? Do you have some other kind of business news? The Napa Valley Register publishes business news items in our Biz Buzz feature in the Business section. 

To submit your own Biz Buzz item, click here.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News