Huichica Creek demonstration vineyard teaches growers to monitor, manage water use in irrigation

“You might see some of our neighbors trucking lots of water, because they have no choice if they don't want to remove their vines,” he explained. “Some people I've talked to, they decided to just not grow grapes, and are keeping them barely alive and drop all the fruit because they don't have enough water to get the quality that they need.”

Garcia said it's been a stressful year for everyone, and he hopes that services like theirs will help create more resilient soils -- and thus businesses -- for these farmers. After working all across California with other crops like dates and strawberries, Garcia loves learning more about the area and viticulture and finds Napa to be unique in terms of adopting sustainable practices.

“The farming community here in Napa is more progressive, and more educated as well … You don't find something like this anywhere else in the world,” said Garcia. “The crop is expensive, the land is expensive, there are wineries everywhere, and they're making a lot of money on this, so they invest a lot of money in it.”

An easy way to do this is to implement a controlled, micro-irrigation system, which according to the 2020 Sustainability Report, about 82% of growers have used since 2016. Similarly, 99% have developed a water management plan, with 87% measuring their water use with flow meters or other mechanisms.