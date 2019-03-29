Last year, Napa Special Investigations Bureau launched a new human trafficking investigation every 18 days in the Napa Valley.
That's a total of 20 investigations opened in 2018, said Lt. Rick Greenberg, head of the bureau, which targets major crimes such as drug and human trafficking.
Unlike in larger cities with a strip area, prostitutes don't walk the streets of Napa. But sex traffickers have operated within the confines of brothels, apartment complexes and hotels, he said.
In a tourist town, it's not very attractive to admit that there's a human trafficking problem, Greenberg said.
People always seem to be shocked that human trafficking exists in the county, he said. The public often asks bureau representatives the same question, he said: "How could this happen in Napa?"
The bureau and officials with the Napa Police Department will further discuss local human trafficking on Wednesday, from 6 to 7 p.m., in Napa's City Hall on School Street. Greenberg said he hopes to educate the community on human trafficking and its impact on the county.
Local human traffickers often target victims on the internet, Greenberg said.
In recent months, officers have encountered local residents under the age of 18 who have been exploited by sex traffickers, he said. One in seven of the 23,500 runaways reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children were considered likely victims of child sex trafficking, according to the center.
There's no typical victim or customer. Some victims had positive upbringings, but others come from difficult home environments, Greenberg said. Customers are both high- and low-income.
Community members with tips on drug or human trafficking are urged to call the bureau with tips at 707-253-4458. Callers can remain confidential or anonymous.