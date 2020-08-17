Humidity shields grapes from the worst of Bay Area heat wave

Humidity and relative timing have shielded Napa Valley’s grape crop from the worst of the North Bay’s ongoing heat wave, growers say.
Dry, prolonged heat can be harmful to grapevines, according to Mike Wolf, owner of an eponymous vineyard management company working with a number of growers in the Napa Valley. A sustained triple-digit heat wave over Labor Day in 2017, for example, put undue stress on vines and shriveled grapes across the county.
But this heat wave is different, according to Wolf: it’s been less intense because it brought with it remarkable humidity.
“What that humidity is doing, as miserable as it is for humans, is protecting the fruit,” he said. His crews over the last few days had been arriving early to vineyard sites so as to have the bulk of their work done before the worst of the heat.
“The demand on the plants themselves goes way down when you have this kind of weather, so we’re not seeing a lot of dehydration,” he added. Growers whose fruit was caught in isolated rain showers would have to watch carefully for rot, according to Wolf, who said overall the humidity poses no threat to the fruit.
Even with humidity, this kind of heat can make wine grapes ripen more quickly, according to Matthiasson Wines co-owner Jill Klein Matthiasson. The winery had been scheduled to pick Chardonnay three days this week; that’s now been bumped up to six days, Matthiasson said, adding that the winery could be poised to bring in some of its red varieties as soon as Tuesday.
What’s more, the winery came into the weekend prepared: Matthiasson’s husband, winemaker Steve Matthiasson, has continually farmed with heat in mind ever since a particularly damaging heat wave in 2008.
“Everything he does through the whole season is in anticipation of there being a heat wave when grapes might be vulnerable,” Matthiasson said of her husband. “Pruning, leaf thinning – it’s controlling how much fruit gets exposed (to heat and light).”
Technology to mitigate heat damage has improved in the last five or so years, according to Kaan Kurtural, an associate specialist of viticulture and enology at the University of California, Davis. Growers can use tools like shade cloths, a kind of wiry mesh, to protect exposed fruit; irrigation as a strategy in the wake of extreme heat has also become more of an exact science. And growers replanting their vineyards may choose to strategically orient their new vines so as to emphasize shading as much as possible, Kurutal said.
“This is not as much of a concern as it used to be, because we have the tools,” he added. “Growers can mitigate these effects quite readily, because they’ve done a lot of this previously.”
The timing of this heat wave, too, has been oddly fortunate, according to Justin Leigon, a viticulturist with Piña Vineyard Management. Grapes at this point in the season are in some sense naturally protective because they’re far enough along into veraison – the observable onset of ripening when grapes begin to change color.
“If this had happened three or four weeks ago, right when veraison started, that’s when we could have seen quite a bit of damage,” Leigon said. “That’s when the skin is not as protective and tough, and the fruit can almost boil from the inside out.”
Some earlier white varieties like Sauvignon Blanc might have some slight cluster damage, Leigon continued – likely why some growers are moving to pick earlier. Even among damaged clusters, though, impact on wines will likely be minimal once the grapes’ skin is pressed off.
For Matthiasson, the heat wave has been an unpleasant reminder of the lurking risk fire season in the North Bay brings with it. On Monday, Napa County ordered mandatory evacuations of some portions of the northeastern part of the county after a fire began near Lake Hennessy, potentially the result of a lightning bolt from the storm that had swept through early that morning. No smoke had drifted toward Matthiasson’s vineyards, but it was a lingering concern.
“I’m actually happy that it’s hot, because I know this harvest is going to be super intense,” Matthiasson said. “I’d rather it go fast.”
Watch Now: Harvest 2020 at Schramsberg
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.