Humidity shields grapes from the worst of Bay Area heatwave

“This is not as much of a concern as it used to be, because we have the tools,” he added. “Growers can mitigate these effects quite readily, because they’ve done a lot of this previously.”

The timing of this heatwave, too, has been oddly fortunate, according to Justin Leigon, a viticulturist with Piña Vineyard Management. Grapes at this point in the season are in some sense naturally protective because they’re far enough along into verasion – the observable onset of ripening when grapes begin to change color.

“If this had happened three or four weeks ago, right when veraison started, that’s when we could have seen quite a bit of damage,” Leigon said. “That’s when the skin is not as protective and tough, and the fruit can almost boil from the inside out.”

Some earlier white varieties like Sauvignon Blanc might have some slight cluster damage, Leigon continued – likely why some growers are moving to pick earlier. Even among damaged clusters, though, impact on wines will likely be minimal once the grapes’ skin is pressed off.