Hundreds hold vigil for teenager killed while working at Safeway in American Canyon

Melissa Cruz de la Cruz of Fairfield said Garza had played baseball with her son since Little League.

“It’s just senseless,” she said. “My son found out last night in a text message and he started crying … and he never cries. This is going to affect many, many people. He was well loved and well respected.”

As the sea of masked faces, many bearing white balloons or candles, grew, the sounds of muted conversation and occasional sobs could be heard over the soft, sad music being played through a speaker. With social distancing not possible, the masks would have to suffice, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

“It’s difficult because people want to hug, but most of the people are wearing masks, and that’s good,” Ortiz said. “It’s hard to process this, for everybody. This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the city. I’m here in solidarity with the family. What is the saying …? Grief shared is grief divided …?”

Ortiz said that little more is known about the crime since a suspect – 23-year-old Christopher “Roly” Young of Martinez – was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting.

“It is early in the investigation, and we still have a lot of detectives working long hours. This is only the second day,” he said.