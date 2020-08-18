Hundreds hold vigil for teenager killed while working at Safeway in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON -- “Nathan Garza. Nathan Garza. Nathan Garza,” chanted the crowd of some 300 during a Monday night candlelight vigil for the young Fairfield man slain Sunday in the parking lot of the Safeway where he worked.
“You said his name and the universe hears you,” said American Canyon pastor Terrance Nichols.
Shock, sorrow and grief were the constant threads running through the crowd that packed the parking lot of the American Canyon Safeway where 18-year-old employee Nathan Gabriel Garza of Fairfield was gunned down.
The other constant was the description of the young man as sweet, kind and on the verge of embarking on an adulthood full of potential, from co-workers, friends from school and Little League and their parents, who came from Fairfield, Vallejo and American Canyon to honor the recent Rodrigues High School graduate.
“He was the sweetest, kindest, upstanding young man who always had a smile and was always ready to help somebody who needed it,” said Barbara Miles of American Canyon, who said Garza was always quick to help her to her car with her groceries when her arm was injured. “A young life with so much unfulfilled promise, taken too soon.”
Melissa Cruz de la Cruz of Fairfield said Garza had played baseball with her son since Little League.
“It’s just senseless,” she said. “My son found out last night in a text message and he started crying … and he never cries. This is going to affect many, many people. He was well loved and well respected.”
As the sea of masked faces, many bearing white balloons or candles, grew, the sounds of muted conversation and occasional sobs could be heard over the soft, sad music being played through a speaker. With social distancing not possible, the masks would have to suffice, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said.
“It’s difficult because people want to hug, but most of the people are wearing masks, and that’s good,” Ortiz said. “It’s hard to process this, for everybody. This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the city. I’m here in solidarity with the family. What is the saying …? Grief shared is grief divided …?”
Ortiz said that little more is known about the crime since a suspect – 23-year-old Christopher “Roly” Young of Martinez – was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting.
“It is early in the investigation, and we still have a lot of detectives working long hours. This is only the second day,” he said.
American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia and his wife, Eva Garcia, along with at least two City Council members, Mariam Aboudamous and David Oro, were among the crowd filling the parking lot Monday evening.
So were several Safeway co-workers and local pastors.
Pastor Nichols led the assembly in prayer and reminded them that “we are all better together. Speak his name. Every time you speak his name, his memory stays alive.”
Official Napa County Chaplain Lee Shaw said that he’d spoken to Garza’s family and they were unlikely to make an appearance at the vigil and hoped those gathered understood. He described Garza’s midday slaying as horrific, and said he hoped the person responsible “is ashamed of themselves.”
He also led the group in a prayer, during which he thanked God “for the precious life of Nathan, and for the first responders and the detectives who are working so hard to shut down this case.”
"Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art" were sung.
“It is unbelievable that this happened,” said Safeway store manager Maritza Cashman. “Nathan Garza was a warm and kind and helpful young adult. Just his spirit. He had a warm spirit. Everyone liked working with him. He was so likable.”
Garza was shot and killed around noon on Sunday in the parking lot of the Safeway where he worked. He had been delivering groceries to waiting customer.
Within minutes, American Canyon Police and investigators from the Napa County Sheriff’s office in conjunction with the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force began investigating.
Young was arrested not long after when he was spotted running through backyards in a nearby residential area. He was tied to the crime by witness accounts of the getaway vehicle, a white Cadillac sedan, and a residential surveillance video of a man getting out of the Cadillac. Investigators said they recovered a .45-caliber handgun from the car.
Young is currently in custody at the Napa County jail.
Detectives would like to talk with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the case. Detectives can be reached at (707)253-4591.
