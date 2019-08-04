Sunday morning was a time for Napans to share with their four-footed best friends, and to raise money to help protect animal companions in the valley.
More than 450 people, accompanied by hundreds of dogs, took part in Napa Humane’s eighth annual Walk for Animals, according to according to Executive Director Wendi Piscia. The downtown procession led two- and four-legged participants on a loop that began and ended at the Oxbow Commons park, passing over the First Street bridge and along the river at Napa’s Riverfront on a course through downtown streets.
The celebration continued through the morning at the Commons, which hosted a festival featuring contests of canine costumes, agility, and other pet-and-owner skills.
The half-hour group stroll was expected to raise about $100,000 for the nonprofit Napa Humane, according to Piscia. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the organization’s spaying, neutering and other animal welfare services.