Hundreds of eligible Napa recipients get first dose of vaccine at mass clinic Tuesday

“Even though we’ve limited the size of our tours – the same as the wineries have – we still come into contact with people from all over the country,” Kreider said. “So I’m happy to have gotten my first dose, because you never know what variation of this (virus) you’re going to get – whether it’s going to be mild or it’s going to kill you.”

California is set to drastically expand eligibility statewide in coming weeks; state residents 50 years of age or older will be eligible to receive their shots beginning April 1, and residents between the ages of 16 and 50 years old beginning April 15.

Vaccine supply is the biggest obstacle to getting those groups vaccinated, according to Dr. Michael Mason, who oversees geriatrics and continuing care for Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano.

