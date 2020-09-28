Hundreds seek shelter as wildfire evacuation orders spread in upper Napa County

“I saw the glow from the balcony, in the hills across the street – it looked like you could reach out and touch the glow. The sky looked like it was awash in orange; it seemed like the only light in the town.”

There was little time for her to pack more than a laptop computer, cellphone, water, a change of clothes and pet food for her dog, one of several on leashes in the line outside the church. “This is my first time evacuating – I wasn't really thinking, I was freaking out,” she said.

Farther up the queue was Mark Lussier, who had not immediately been ordered by the county to leave his Deer Park home, but quickly did so after a glance out the window at 4 a.m. Sunday.

“I went to close the windows because it was so windy, looked out the window and I saw the plume, red and orange colors, so I decided to pack up and leave,” he said at the CrossWalk church, seeking shelter after paying his own way at a hotel the night before. “Within a half-hour I was out the door – took my wife, our dog, both our cars, medications. I just left the garage light on and a back-door floodlight for the firefighters.”