Hurricane Hilary, which is building up into a storm of historic proportions in the Pacific Ocean, should have only the barest effects on Napa Valley weather in the form of a chance of light rain, according to forecasters.
While the hurricane was producing sustained winds of 145 mph by Friday morning — with the potential to cause flooding in the Southwest — the North Bay is expected to remain at the farthest fringe of the storm’s possible effects, said meteorologist Cindy Palmer of the National Weather Service bureau in Monterey.
The weather service forecasts a 20% chance of rain at Napa County Airport on Sunday and Monday, but with no other signs of severe weather.
“With the storm totals we are looking at, Napa will see a few hundredths of an inch, maybe upwards of a tenth,” Palmer said. “But the amounts will be quite minimal because we’re on the fringes.”
Forecasters predict Hurricane Hilary will produce the bulk of its rainfall hundreds of miles from the Bay Area, mainly in the U.S. Southwest.
The National Hurricane Center issued its first-ever tropical storm watch for Southern California, which has not seen such a storm make landfall since 1939. The resulting rains are expected to be at their heaviest on Sunday and Monday — about 3 to 6 inches, but as much as 10 inches in some areas — and raise the risk of flash flooding in an area from San Diego to Las Vegas, the center reported.
Early Friday, Hilary was centered about 360 miles south-southwest of Los Cabos on the southern tip of the Baja peninsula in Mexico. It was moving northwest at 10 mph and was expected to turn farther toward the north.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
