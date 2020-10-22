Hurt by the pandemic and wildfires, some Napa Valley vintners request loosening of winery regulations

“In my 41 years at V. Sattui Winery, I have never seen the industry as damaged and in jeopardy as it is now,” he said. Previous disasters — floods, fires, and an earthquake — have given him a keen sense of just how long it may take for visitation to recover this time around, Davies said.

“Even though our call to action is specifically targeted to getting wineries flexibility going forward, it’s to help all of us,” Davies said. “It’s to help restaurants and hotels invite guests back, too. This is what’s needed.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation at his own winery has been “cut in half,” he added.

County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said the board was aware of the letter and planned to address how best to help local businesses through the winter as an item of discussion during its next meeting on Nov. 10.

The Board has heard repetitively over the last few weeks from local businesses across industries concerned about the upcoming winter, Supervisor Gregory said, adding he’d encouraged his fellow supervisors to officially agendize the item.