Try 1 month for 99¢
Jose Hurtado

NVUSD Trustee Jose Hurtado, left, was selected chair of the board this week, and received the chair's gavel from Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti, right.

 NVUSD

Napa Valley Unified School District Trustee Jose Hurtado was elected president of the district Board of Trustees at Thursday’s annual organizational meeting.

Icela Martin and Elba Gonzalez-Mares were elected vice president and clerk of the board, respectively.

Earlier in the evening, Napa County Office of Education Superintendent Barbara Nemko administered the Oath of Office to newly elected trustees Cindy Watter, Gonzalez-Mares and David Gracia, as well as Robin Jankiewicz, who was re-elected in November.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1