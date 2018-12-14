Napa Valley Unified School District Trustee Jose Hurtado was elected president of the district Board of Trustees at Thursday’s annual organizational meeting.
Icela Martin and Elba Gonzalez-Mares were elected vice president and clerk of the board, respectively.
Earlier in the evening, Napa County Office of Education Superintendent Barbara Nemko administered the Oath of Office to newly elected trustees Cindy Watter, Gonzalez-Mares and David Gracia, as well as Robin Jankiewicz, who was re-elected in November.