A month ago, Ricky Hurtado and Bernie Narvaez were contenders in the Napa City Council election. Starting next week, the two candidates will gain a different role to help shape their home city.
The council last week selected Narvaez and Hurtado as the 14th and 15th members of the General Plan Advisory Committee, a team that will help shape the guidebook for Napa’s land-use and growth patterns for the next two decades. The committee will hold the first of 10 meetings on Monday as Napa aims to complete a new general plan, its template for development goals and practices, by the end of 2020.
Hurtado, a community engagement manager for the Cope Family Center, and Narvaez, a Napa insurance broker who formerly served on the city parks commission, will step into their new roles on the heels of a six-way City Council race in which they finished third and fourth, respectively. Placing ahead of them were Liz Alessio and Mary Luros, who took office Monday and then voted along with their fellow council members to select their recent ballot competitors as advisers.
The appointments add Hispanic representation to the general plan committee in a city where nearly 40 percent of residents are Latino, according to U.S. Census figures. But equally important to Narvaez and Hurtado is their viewpoint as younger residents of a community where ever-rising rents and home prices increasingly pressure local workers, particularly those with children or working lower-paying hospitality and service jobs.
“I really like the fact that they want a youth component” to the process, said Hurtado, who at 27 was the youngest candidate in the Napa council race. “It’s important when we look at growth that we look at the job sectors. Restaurants are closing because of the workforce (having trouble finding local housing). Figuring out a balance is crucial.”
As the advisory team hashes out land-use policies with Napa staff over meetings and workshops in the next two years, Narvaez, 33, pledged to push for as much openness with Napans as possible to ensure their concerns are heard.
“I want the community to know that they’re being heard and there’s ample opportunity for them to voice their concerns,” he said, comparing his goal with what critics have called the slow pace at which Napa has updated residents about plans for a new downtown civic center that would house city departments and police. Concerns about a lack of outreach on the project, as well as its cost, were prominent in the campaigns that successfully carried Alessio and Luros to council seats.
The Napa council chose 13 members of the general plan committee in October, shortly before the Nov. 6 election. Among the original appointees were an architect, engineer, and the general counsel for the Meritage Resort and Spa’s parent company –as well as a bicycling advocate, educators and a member of the Napa Housing Coalition – but only one Hispanic member, real estate broker Danielle Barreca, leading the council to leave two seats open to fill later.
Napa began its path to a revised general plan with public forums in May and June to discuss how technology and urban planning trends could reshape city live over the next two decades. The city is partnering in its project with the Oakland-based urban planning firm Dyett & Bhatia.