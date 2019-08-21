After a nationwide search, the Reverend Dr. Leisa Huyck has accepted the position as minister of Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists church. Ordained in 2011, Huyck, has served congregations in Oregon, Michigan, and California. She has moved to Napa from Grass Valley, where she led her own Viriditas Ministries.
Before becoming a minister, Huyck was an ecologist, and worked in sustainable agriculture research and education for twenty years, including positions at Humboldt State University and U.C. Davis. The new minister’s first service will be offered on Sept. 8 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome at the church at 1625 Salvador Ave. For more information, see www.nvuu.org.